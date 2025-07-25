«Ukrzaliznytsia» tests verification through «Diia» when buying tickets

«Ukrzaliznytsia» introduces verification through «Diia.Signature» to combat ticket overbuying for popular destinations. This is currently a test version.

Starting August 1, such verification will become mandatory for the purchase and return of tickets for a number of domestic trains. At the first stage, the changes will affect five flights:

No. 105/106 Odesa — Kyiv

No. 91/92 Lviv — Kyiv

No. 29/30 Kyiv — Uzhhorod

No. 12 Lviv — Odesa

No. 27/28 Kyiv — Chop

Tickets for these routes will be available only online and only after verification through «Дія.Signature». Sales at the ticket office for these destinations will not be available, which may objectively become a problem. According to the study, Almost 60% of Ukrainians ignore the state application. However, the restrictions do not apply to tickets from the special reserve for the military — they are still available through «Army+» and the «Ukrzaliznytsia» app.

«We continue to use all means to reduce the number of possible abuses when purchasing railway tickets», the company explained.

At the same time, the carrier is preparing authorization via BankID in its app. This is supposedly another step to complicate the mass purchase of tickets by bot farms and resellers.

Bribery — is not a new problem for «Ukrzaliznytsia», which is already tired

Since the beginning of summer, the traditional peak of rail travel, passengers have been complaining about the disappearance of tickets in the first minutes after the opening of the sale. At the same time, ads began to appear on Telegram offering resale tickets at 2-3 times the price.

«Ukrzaliznytsia» has already blocked more than 2,800 accounts that violated the rules of purchase. However, the problem is not over. Verification through «Diia» will not be new for the company, as it is valid for international flights. Now it is being gradually introduced domestically. OLX has also joined the fight against fraudsters, blocking users who sell fake or overpriced tickets.

Another innovation was the strengthening of document control during boarding. The company announcedThe newspaper also reported that some stations will now be subject to random checks by paramilitary security groups.

Source: «Ukrzaliznytsia»