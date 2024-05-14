Ukrzaliznytsia «upgraded» ticketing website — updated design, women’s compartments and verification through Diia.Signature

Ukrzaliznytsia has launched a beta version of the updated website for buying railway tickets — with expanded and more convenient functionality.

Among other things, account verification via Diia.Signature, as well as the purchase of tickets for women’s compartments and for flights to Poland and Austria are now available. Below is a list of all the new features:

purchase tickets for any train;

including tickets for the trains Kyiv — Warsaw and Kyiv — Vienna after verification of your account via Diia.Signature;

refund of tickets for international flights;

purchase of tickets for women’s compartments;

cashless payment for tickets using Apple Pay and Google Pay, etc.

The updated website is available at link, the transition to it will be gradual — for the convenience of all users.

In April, Ukrzaliznytsia tested opened access to ticket monitoring with the possibility of auto-redemption through the application and a month before that launched online ticket sales to Austria and Hungary.