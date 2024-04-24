Unreal Engine 5.4 released — ray tracing on Linux, better TSR scaling and higher performance

The game engine is Unreal Engine 5.4, announced a month agois now available to all game developers. One of the most important things in list of updates was the improvement of TSR (Temporal Super Resolution) — an alternative to NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS.

TSR technology has one advantage over all of these technologies: it is cross-platform and built into the Unreal Engine, so developers don’t need to add any third-party plugins to make it work. The biggest problem was the quality of TSR compared to the competition, but the UE5 developers are clearly not giving up and are putting a lot of effort into improving it.

One of the improvements to TSR was the History Resurrection technology («History Resurrection»), a new feature for better anti-aliasing during scaling. After TSR discards details for various reasons, such as occlusion, shading changes, or objects disappearing out of frame, re-accumulating information could cause artifacts. History Resurrection will store historical TSR data that can be used to display data increments if a better match is not found in the most recent frames. This feature will improve TSR stability and guarantee a predictable result. In addition, it means fewer halos. Developers will also have new visualization modes to help them understand how TSR works and how it can be customized to meet specific performance targets.

The Unreal Engine authors also noticed that many game developers are aiming for a 60Hz refresh rate. In UE 5.4, significant efforts have been made to improve rendering performance. Systems have been restructured to allow for better multitasking, and GPU instance culling has been introduced to improve hardware ray tracing. This update also includes optimizations for shader compilation, which contributes to faster project loading.

Unreal Engine 5.4 introduces experimental support for Vulkan Ray Tracing. In fact, this means that the Vulkan API is now DX12 compliant, as well as support for ray tracing on Linux. Developers will be able to use Hit Lighting mode in Lumen and Path tracing.

The release notes also mention that hardware ray tracing (HWRT) should increase performance with additional primitive types. It is claimed that Path tracing in Unreal Engine 5.4 is 15% faster than in 5.3. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, which is shown in the teaser, will be one of those games that will take advantage of Unreal Engine 5.4.

Source: VideoCardz