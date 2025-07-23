Until Dawn developer lays off 10% of the team and postpones the release of Directive 8020

The developer of Little Nightmares and Until Dawn — Supermassive Games — is laying off more than 10% of its team. At the same time, the studio has postponed the release of horror game Directive 8020.

The company explains that more than 30 full-time employees will lose their jobs. Supermassive decided to change the team structure to adapt to market conditions. And the postponed release of Directive 8020 — a sci-fi horror and continuation of The Dark Pictures Anthology — was a forced decision.

«The games industry remains a challenging and ever-evolving environment. As we adapt our team structure to better align with these changes, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to begin a redundancy consultation process where we anticipate losing up to 36 of our colleagues», — the studio says.

In case you missed it, Directive 8020 tells the story of the crew of the colonial ship Cassiopeia, which survived a crash landing. Players control five characters, dodging the threats that can be hidden in each team member. However, the central figure remains the astronaut Young, voiced by Lashana Lynch (known for Bond and Marvel films). Originally, the release was planned for 2025, but given the latest developments, it will take place in the first half of 2026.

At the same time, the long-awaited sequel Little Nightmares 3 will not be affected. It will be released as planned, Low and Alone adventures will be released in October 2025.

To summarize, Supermassive Games has become another example of the gaming industry going through a crisis. Recently Microsoft laid off 9,000 employees at once, of which half was in the gaming sector. After that, the network talked about massive layoffs of one of the developers of Oblivion Remastered and Metal Gear Solid Delta. But against the backdrop of constant layoffs, Strangely enough, Nintendo remains resilient.

Source: Tech4Gamers