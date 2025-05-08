Up to 24 GB of memory and Battlemage architecture: Intel announces Arc Pro graphics cards at Computex 2025

Amidst the rapid development of the artificial intelligence and professional content segments, Intel is not going to stand aside. The company is preparing a powerful update to its Arc line of graphics cards aimed at high-performance workstations. The focus is on the new Battlemage architecture, which combines improvements in performance, memory, and support for AI workloads. And most importantly, we will learn all the details at the upcoming Computex 2025 exhibition.

On its official X (formerly Twitter) page, Intel published a teaser announcing the new Arc Pro series based on Battlemage. These solutions will be targeted at the professional segment: content creation, graphics processing, and AI-related tasks.

New Intel® Arc™ Pro GPUs are on the way. See you in Taipei! pic.twitter.com/T0ZeqzgoIs — Intel (@intel) May 7, 2025

According to preliminary information, Intel is preparing Arc Battlemage variants with a large amount of video memory aimed at professional workloads, in particular in AI environments. Models with twice the memory capacity of existing products are expected to be released B580 and B570. In fact, we are talking about configurations with 24 GB and 20 GB of memory.

Currently, the best Intel Arc Pro GPU – Arc Pro A60 – has 12 GB of video memory. So, professional users will get twice as much video memory and an architecture upgrade compared to current offerings Arc Pro.

In addition to increased memory, we are likely to see new GPUs in the Arc Pro series. In particular, Intel may show the BMG-G31 chip with a 256-bit memory bus and an increased number of Xe2 cores. This will be a much more powerful version than the existing BMG-G21 chips (192/160 bits). Such changes can provide a significant increase in memory bandwidth, which is critical for tasks such as 3D visualization, video rendering, and AI model training.

Intel continues to develop its Arc graphics ecosystem, and this is a good signal for professionals. If Battlemage Arc Pro does indeed get up to 24 GB of memory and a new architecture, it could seriously change the balance of power in the world of professional graphics.

Source: wccftech