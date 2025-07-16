Update «broke» Chrome on Windows and macOS — browser freezes or does not start

The latest Google Chrome update has caused problems for many users. The browser stops launching or freezes, and the situation seems to affect mostly Windows and macOS users.

A few weeks ago, users began to complain for malfunctions Google Chrome. Later, it turned out that the problem was caused by the Microsoft Family Safety feature, which blocked the browser. But now, new reports of massive failures have surfaced again. And this time, it seems that Microsoft has nothing to do with the problem.

The first reports of the problem started appearing about a week ago on Reddit and Google support forums. After updating Google Chrome to the stable version 138.0.7204.100 or .101, the browser stops opening or starts and immediately freezes. Most complaints come from Windows and macOS users. There are currently no reports of similar problems on Android, reports TechIssuesToday. For Windows users, the problem mainly manifests itself in the fact that the browser does not start at all. On the other hand, on Mac systems, the Chrome browser starts, but then freezes or stops responding.

«I updated Chrome, but it won’t open anymore. I can’t get it to start. Even after restarting my computer, — won’t start. I uninstalled it and reinstalled it, but it still won’t start. And I can’t find the old version to install it», — wrote one of the users on the Google support forum.

Another user notes that after the update, braking, black screen, and freezing appeared.

Although many users have complained about this behavior, not everyone has experienced this problem. Many people have the updated version of Chrome 138.0.7204.101, and it works without fail.

Google is already aware of this situation. On the company’s forum, one of the «Platinum» experts confirmed that this is a known bug, and it has already been added to the list of issues that the community manager is looking into. However, there is no exact timeframe for the fix yet.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Although there is no official solution yet, some users suggest unchecking the «Run as administrator» box. This seems to improve the situation. To do this on Windows:

Right-click on the Chrome shortcut. Select Properties. Go to the Shortcut tab → Advanced. Uncheck «Run as administrator».

It’s also worth noting that Chrome Canary (an experimental version of the browser) works fine. It has already been updated to version 139, and no problems have been reported.

Recently Google fixes a 20-year-old bug in Chrome, through which «escaped» browsing history.

Source: androidpolice