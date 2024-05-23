US Air Force releases first official photos of B-21 Raider stealth bomber in flight

The US Air Force has released the first official images of the B-21 Raider bomber in the air.

The new Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider strategic bomber has a wingspan of 40 meters, an empty weight of 31,750 kg and the most stealthy profile in the world. This aircraft is to become the third link in the US nuclear deterrent by the 2050s, replacing the B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit. Its flight tests began in November 2023, and in early 2024 Northrop Grumman begins production of stealth bomber.

Previously, images of the B-21 Raider were published by enthusiasts, and now the US Air Force has posted 3 official images of its own. One of them shows the aircraft in a hangar, and two more show it in flight. The photos were taken during a recent test

The images provide some new information, including clear views of the B-21 Raider’s pointed nose and the inconspicuous trailing edges of the flying wing fuselage. Also visible is a red-painted pitot tube, which is not part of the operational equipment but is used to collect flight data during testing.

In addition, you can see the engine air intakes and an open hatch on the upper surface, which could be the intake for the auxiliary engine.

The B-21 Raider is designed to operate alongside the B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers that currently make up the air arm of the US nuclear triad. It will eventually replace the older aircraft. The stealth design and high speed of the B-21 Raider will allow it to penetrate enemy airspace to deliver both nuclear and conventional payloads. It is expected to enter service by mid-decade with a minimum production goal of 100 aircraft.

Source: newatlas