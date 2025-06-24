Used Switch 2s are being sold en masse online — but «forget» to specify the lock

Officially, the used Nintendo Switch 2 market is going crazy. Entrepreneurial users have started selling used consoles, but «accidentally» do not report the ban.

Three weeks after the release, tempting offers to buy used Switch 2s or cartridges appear on the Internet. But Nintendo has created many obstacles for future resales portable console, because now it has become even easier to deceive the buyer. And now the first victims have already made themselves known.

Most of the problems are with those who «cheat» with MiG Flash cartridges. Users are accustomed to the fact that third-party cartridges with a microSD slot can run games from ROM files. However, the Japanese company has clearly warned fans: if you want to use MiG Flash — you will get a lifetime ban. No appeals.

One of the users Reddit complained that they were able to sell him a Mario Kart set at Walmart with a $50 discount. The device had already been used: the code for the game was activated, and the box was opened. But after the first launch, he saw an error 2124-4508, which means the console is completely blocked for online play. Even a factory reset didn’t help, and neither did Nintendo — support.

«Thankfully my local Walmart accepted the return without any fuss but still… I wish nothing but enthusiastic double gonorrhea to the lowlife scum that did this.», — the user writes.

He was lucky to get a refund because he bought the product in an official store. By the way, why the retailer didn’t check the device’s serviceability is a good question. However, as you can see, even official stores do not guarantee that your console will not be locked. And now let’s imagine those who will buy Switch 2/cartridge on Olx, Telegram channels, or God knows where else — an untilled field for scammers or «the smartest».

Therefore, Nintendo urges you to carefully check the console before buying it, especially if it has already been in use. We also advise you to look for used consoles that are sold without prepayment so that you don’t have to write to the seller who has already blocked you. But looking at the user’s case above — you can be set up even with a game. So be careful, otherwise you may be left with a new Switch 2 — but without system updates, game patches, and all online features.

Source: Notebookcheck