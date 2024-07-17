Vacancy of a system administrator at the Antarctic station «Academician Vernadsky» — a universal specialist is needed

The Ukrainian Antarctic station «Akademik Vernadsky» has announced a recruitment for the 2025-2026 expedition. Among other things, a system administrator is required.

The vacancy of the National Antarctic Science Center (NASC) has no age, gender or other similar restrictions for participants. The main requirements are professional education, work experience and the ability to work in the isolated and extreme conditions of Antarctica. You also need to be free of chronic diseases, health contraindications, able to work in times of deprivation, sociable and non-conflict. It is also desirable to speak English or Spanish.

The expedition needs geologists and geophysicists, specialists in atmospheric physics, and meteorologists. The scientists will be supported by a doctor, a cook, a system mechanic, a diesel engineer and an electrician, and, of course, a system administrator. To join the expedition, you need to send an application and relevant documents by August 14. A detailed official announcement contains all the necessary contacts, samples, explanations and information about the competitive selection process. Interviews with candidates are possible offline or online.

The system administrator of the station «Akademik Vernadskyi» must provide administration of Ubuntu/Windows PC, Proxmox, Portainer, Docker containers, understand OSI layers. He will administer the network based on Ubiquiti, HP, Mikrotik equipment (Firewall, 802.3ad, 802.1q, Routing). Must be proficient in Python scripts, Prometheus, Grafana Zabbix monitors. The administrator will maintain PCs and office equipment, RAID array, satellite communications at the service and repair level.

The skills will also require the ability to lay cables in a snowstorm, prepare reporting documentation, and understand the rules and requirements of radio communications. The sysadmin will also have to explain to colleagues how to use services or equipment if necessary. Any other necessary skills in the station environment are also welcome.

A question of interest to many: «What about mobilization and travel abroad?». The NSC submits a request to the Border Guard Service and receives a special permit. If the candidate is mobilized during the employment process — «there is nothing we can do».

As you can see, the job is complicated, and a real all-rounder is needed. But there is no war on «Akademik Vernadsky» and, as official photos show, there is a bar and penguins — what else do you need?