Valve creator Gabe Newell on the AI era: «There are a lot of people who have been successful simply because they were first»

In the same conversation with video blogger Zalkar Saliev, which is still being published in parts, Valve creator Gabe Newell discusses AI as a technological transition

«Well, I think in terms of significant technological transitions, there were pre-computer and post-computer [times], there were pre-internet and then post-internet. I think it’s incredibly clear that machine learning systems, artificial intelligence systems, are going to have a profound impact on virtually every business,» Newell says.

He doesn’t seem to see anything strange or even new in a situation that has already happened in history. We should not be afraid, but lead.

«So if I had to point to a technology transition to lead, it would be figuring out how to use artificial intelligence to improve something. If you want to be an accountant, study artificial intelligence, if you want to be a lawyer, study artificial intelligence, if you’re going to be a programmer, make sure you know how to use tools that are comfortable with those programming concepts. All of this seems extremely obvious».

Newell compares AI to past software innovations, such as the Lotus spreadsheet editor, which may not be as well known today, but in its day was the first fully functional spreadsheet software and the first «killer» application for the IBM PC that changed a lot.

«There are many people who have been incredibly successful simply because they were the first financial people in their company to learn how to use Lotus 1-2-3. Everyone else was still doing their accounting in the traditional way, and you might have seemed like a super genius just because you knew how to use a desktop computer and spreadsheets, right?»

In fact, just like the Internet, it has become something that has increased business efficiency. Even with the dotcom bust, which not all companies survived.

«Just like with the Internet: there were companies and individuals who saw an opportunity and seized it to create more value as individuals or as a corporation. They were ahead of everyone else. So essentially, AI will be a clear-cut for people who want to use it».

Some people predicts the collapse of the AI industrywhich is now being insanely «pumped» with money, which is melting down on a larger scale than the dot-com crash. But just like the rest of the above, artificial intelligence is just a new tool that can be used in different ways. To recap, in other parts of Gabe Newell’s interview talked about the role of AI in programming and criticized venture capital startups with misleading presentations for investors.

Source: PC Gamer