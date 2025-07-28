Blogger Zalkar Saliyev has finally published a full interview with Valve founder and CEO Gabe Newell.

«I don’t think I have anything special to say to the Russian audience. It is really no different from any other. We have many Russian partners with whom we like to work. I have always wanted to go to Tuva. I have not been to Russia yet. I would love to go,» Newell said.

This is the case when commenting is only spoiling it. Where do these topics come from? Zalkar Saliyev positions himself as an interviewer of successful Americans for cis residents — allegedly to «help young people from cis countries better understand American culture, way of thinking and social life». The blogger is allegedly an American student from Turkmenistan. He says that Central Asian countries have Turkic and Soviet roots, many of them speak Russian, and that’s why he asked Gabe this question.

Despite the blogger’s small number of subscribers and video views, he managed to cause some excitement by publishing parts of his conversation with Newell, which can now be listened to in full. In it, the owner of Steam, in particular, spoke about technological leap associated with artificial intelligence, criticized venture capital startups that offers only a presentations for investors and noted that AI experts will be able to program better than programmers.

Despite the context, Newell still gave advice that can be called reasonable: create value for humanity, something useful for the world. At the moment, the so-called cis has a problem with this. its main driver, russia, creates only problems and suffering for the world. Hopefully, Gabe Newell just has a bad idea of what Russia is now.

Source: noticed by Gamedev.dou