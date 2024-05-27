VBScript — RIP. Microsoft buries 27-year-old programming language

Microsoft is discontinuing support for VBScript for Windows.

VBScript is a scripting language that Microsoft first introduced in 1996. It was available as a system component in Windows and was widely used to automate tasks and control Windows-based applications. The VBScript syntax is a slightly simplified version of the Visual Basic syntax, in particular, it does not support typing: all variables are of type Variant.

In their blog, Microsoft noted that using VBScript decreased in favor of more modern web technologies.

Microsoft program manager Naveen Shankar said that the decision was made to discontinue support in order to move to more modern, efficient and advanced options.

«Over the years, technology has progressed to create more powerful and versatile scripting languages such as JavaScript and PowerShell. These languages offer wider capabilities and are better suited for modern web development and automation tasks», — he emphasized.

VBScript will be gone pretty soon — right after the release of the major Windows 11 update (24H2), which is scheduled for Q3-Q4 2024. Support will be phased out in three stages.