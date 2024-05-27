VBScript — RIP. Microsoft buries 27-year-old programming language

Microsoft is discontinuing support for VBScript for Windows.
VBScript is a scripting language that Microsoft first introduced in 1996. It was available as a system component in Windows and was widely used to automate tasks and control Windows-based applications. The VBScript syntax is a slightly simplified version of the Visual Basic syntax, in particular, it does not support typing: all variables are of type Variant.
In their blog, Microsoft noted that using VBScript decreased in favor of more modern web technologies.
Microsoft program manager Naveen Shankar said that the decision was made to discontinue support in order to move to more modern, efficient and advanced options.
«Over the years, technology has progressed to create more powerful and versatile scripting languages such as JavaScript and PowerShell. These languages offer wider capabilities and are better suited for modern web development and automation tasks», — he emphasized.
VBScript will be gone pretty soon — right after the release of the major Windows 11 update (24H2), which is scheduled for Q3-Q4 2024. Support will be phased out in three stages.
- A number of components that are designed to support scripting language will be transferred to the category of Features on Demand (FOD). FOD includes additional OS components — .NET Framework (.NetFx3), Hyper-V, and WSL. They can be installed additionally if necessary. In the first stage, VBScript will remain the default element of the system.
- VBScript will no longer be automatically installed with Windows. If you wish, you can return it as a FOD component. This option is provided for those users who still need the scripting language. The second phase is scheduled to be implemented in 2027.
- Microsoft will completely abandon support for VBScript, and the scripting language will disappear from Windows. It is unknown when this stage will be realized.