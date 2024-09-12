«Venom: The Last Dance» — Sony releases final trailer for the final part of the trilogy with Tom Hardy

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

In «Venom: The Last Dance» will have many different symbiotes.

Sony has unveiled the final trailer for «Venom: The Last Dance», which will complete the trilogy about the symbiote and its host Eddie Brock.

According to the official synopsis of the film, the main characters will find themselves in a situation where they will have to risk their bond to save the planet. Eddie and Venom will be in constant pursuit, trying to escape the dangers of both their worlds. As the trap around them begins to tighten, the duo will be forced to make a fateful decision.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, and Rhys Ivans. The film was directed by Kelly Marcel, who previously worked on the scripts for the previous installments. Marcel co-wrote the script of «Last Dance» with Tom Hardy.

The Ukrainian premiere of «Vienna: The Last Dance» will premiere in Ukraine on October 24, 2024.

