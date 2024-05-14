Veo — Google’s new neural network that produces «high-quality» 1080p videos over 60 seconds long

Google’s response to Sora by OpenAI The company did not hesitate to introduce the Veo AI generator capable of creating high-quality videos.

Google claims that Veo has a «sophisticated understanding of natural language and visual semantics» that enables it to create any 1080p video that can last «more than a minute». The generator also understands cinematic and visual techniques, such as the concept of frame-by-frame.

Google presented an example of cooperation with Veo — a promo created by the creative studio of American actor and comedian Donald Glover:

According to Google, Veo can simulate real physics better than previous models with much better results.

«Everyone will become a director, and everyone should become a director», — Glover says in the video, practicing the Google advance. «At the heart of it all is a simple story».

Starting today, Veo will be available in Google’s VideoFX tool for select creators, and the company says it will also appear in YouTube Shorts and other products. Sounds interesting, as the built-in video generator could give YouTube a head start in the age-old battle with TikTok.

You can see more examples of Veo’s work here.

Google also introduced Imagen 3 as its «highest-quality» text-to-picture model — with «incredible levels of detail» for «photorealistic images» and fewer artifacts; and Music AI Sandbox — a set of tools that can help you create songs and rhythms.