Very slim Samsung Galaxy Fold7 in a very large photo and probable release date

Do you love foldable smartphones but find them annoyingly thick, as if you were holding a mini brick? It looks like Samsung has finally heard you. New leaks have hit the web, hinting that the upcoming Galaxy Fold7 will not just be an update with new components, but will get a real redesign. And this time the main bet is on thinness.

What is known about Samsung Galaxy Fold7

The Galaxy Fold series has become a little more sophisticated every year, but competitors like Oppo and Honor have gone far ahead. Samsung put up with this for a long time, but it seems that they have run out of patience. The new Samsung Galaxy Fold7 is likely to lose weight significantly: 9 mm when closed and about 4.5 mm when open. For comparison, Fold6 are 12.1 and 5.6 mm thick, respectively.

On Reddit and the Korean website DogDrip a photo of a marketing materials stand appeared, where Fold7 looks much more elegant than its predecessor. Even the hinge — the Achilles’ heel of the previous models’ design — has become almost invisible. However, this is still an advertisement designed to generate interest.

In addition to the design, Samsung hints at other novelties: cameras with AI elements, support for Qi2 charging, a new aspect ratio of the internal screen, and, pleasantly, no changes in price (if the leaks are true). New colors are also mentioned, so there will be plenty to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy Fold7 presentation date

There is no official date for the presentation yet, but Samsung has given itself away a bit. The company has planned a series of Samsung Health events for runners and users of its smart gadgets. Interestingly, the first of them will take place in New York on July 13, the date and location previously mentioned by insiders as a potential presentation day for Galaxy Fold7, Flip7, new Watch8, and even Flip7 FE.

So, will it be July 13? So far, there are no official invitations, but the puzzle looks too precise to be a coincidence.

Source: 9to5google, gsmarena