VHS horror Deadcam — first «file» set in an abandoned school is announced

The creators of the indie horror Don’t Scream have announced a new project — Deadcam, an analog survival horror in the style of VHS recordings from the 80s and 90s.

Indie studio Joure & Joe presented the game, which is based on the concept of «found footage». In Deadcam, players go through a series of separate «files» — each with its own story, setting, and gameplay features. Something the approach to shooting with a camera is reminiscent of the classic Outlast. Deadcam also has a system of retro interfaces that tracks the activity of ghosts in the vicinity: their number, size, and speed.

Each «file» will have its own story, style, and set of mechanics: some will be more combat-oriented, some will be purely atmospheric and slow. Deadcam also warns players about the presence of themes of suicide, blood, and violence. The game has three different endings — only one of them reveals «100%» and is considered «good».

For example, the events of the first «file» Hitomi, inspired by Japanese horror films (J-horror), take place in an abandoned school. There, the player will have access to three types of weapons: a katana, a pistol, and a shotgun. One file will take about an hour to complete.

IGN has already posted the official trailer on YouTube, where the main antagonist holds a camera and speaks to the protagonist. According to her, she has to kill the player in order to get her revenge. After this scene, the trailer shows fragments of gameplay with ghost attacks.

The Steam page states that Deadcam «relies heavily on the harsh horror aesthetic of the 80s and 90s and draws inspiration from classic J-horror, as well as American VHS films and slashers». In total, the game has five files planned, which will be gradually added during the early access period.

Deadcam — is an indie horror game developed by Joure & Joe, a duo of developers based in the UK. The game, which is based on Unreal Engine 5, will be released in early access on June 23 in Steam. Deadcam is aimed at PCs, and so far there has been no talk of a release on consoles.

Source: IGN