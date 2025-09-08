Video of two iPhone 17 Pro Max in new colors

Tomorrow evening Awe Dropping presentation will be held. And, as always before major Apple events, there are more and more leaks about the company’s flagship devices.

Over the past few months, individual elements of the iPhone 17 Pro Max — cables, camera modules, battery covers, mockups, etc. have been leaked. You could also see limited photos or video of the finished samples, which shows Apple’s exceptional work on information control. There was also a time when the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max were spotted testing on the streets, and now an insider has posted images of engineering samples of the top model in two colors with a rear view.

In the final days before the presentation, Apple closely monitors such leaks, as such incidents can result in the immediate dismissal of an employee if he or she is careless. The photo clearly shows the rear camera protrusion, which is typical for Pro models, confirming that the company is preparing design changes and updates to the photo modules. At the same time, none of these images indicate a switch from titanium to aluminum — so we’ll have to wait for an official event to learn more about this possible move.

In addition, Apple is expected to add more exclusive features to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, as well as expand the palette of bright colors. This may be part of a strategy to encourage users to upgrade, as the annual calm shades look too restrained. Insiders hint that other photos or videos may appear in the last days and hours before the presentation, so we should stay tuned.

Source: wccftech