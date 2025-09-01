Viewers of the movie "The Long Walk" will be forced to walk at a speed of 3 miles per hour on treadmills

Some cinemas will install treadmills at screenings of The Long Walk so that viewers can simulate the competition of Stephen King’s film adaptation. The walking speed is identical to the plot — 3 miles per hour (4.8 km/h).

These are private screenings in selected Los Angeles theaters that will broadcast The Long Walk two weeks before the official premiere. The usual soft seats will be replaced with treadmills, and if the viewer is unable to maintain the required pace, he or she will be asked to leave the theater.

The conditions are designed to imitate the plot of the movie itself, which is based on the 1979 novel of the same name by Stephen King. In the story, 50 teenage boys are involved in a survival competition, forced to walk continuously at a speed of at least 3 miles per hour: if a participant walks too slowly, he or she will receive a warning, and on the third time — he or she will be shot.

Last month, one of the actors of The Long Walk, Garrett Wearing, said in an interview that during the filming he tried to secretly track the number of stepsthat the actors will have to overcome. The final result shocked everyone:

“I had my phone in my backpack all the time, so I had to hide it, but I had a meter. We all walked 12 to 25 kilometers a day. So how much is that? 25,000 to 30,000 steps?”

The rest of the cast includes: Cooper Hoffman, Ben Wan, Judi Greer, Roman Griffin Davis, Charlie Plummer, David Johnsson and Mark Hamill, who appears as a psychopathic major who terrorizes the marchers. The film was directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games).

The Long Walk is scheduled to premiere in theaters on September 12, in Ukraine — a day earlier. Previously We’ve already seen a couple of trailers and the first reactions of critics who defined the film as “a two-hour panic attack that can break your heart” and “one of the best adaptations of King’s work, undoubtedly Oscar-worthy”.

Source: EW