Viral betrayal from Coldplay concert turned into a video game

First, the billionaire was shamefully caught cheating at a Coldplay concert, made a bunch of memes, and now the scandal has been turned into a video game. The CEO and HR of Astronomer are unlikely to remember 2025 fondly.

Musician and developer Jonathan Mann picked up the trend and made a game about the shameful incident. In Coldplay Canoodlers «kissing camera», a couple of cheaters are looking for a live kisser. The mechanics are simple: the screen shows a pixelated crowd in which a couple from the video randomly appears. The player has to find them with the mouse. If they succeed, a snippet of the viral video starts, and the player’s score increases. Then the crowd changes, and the couple appears in a different place.

Mann was able to create a simple game in just 24 hours because he used AI. Now Coldplay Canoodlers has been added to the statistics on AI games on Steam, which grew by 700% this year. Of course, the project looks rather crude, but it works as intended.

What’s the betrayal on Coldplay and what does the game have to do with it?

In case someone missed the flurry of memes and doesn’t understand the point of the situation: the scandal happened during a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium near Boston. A «kissing camera operator» who will definitely not forget his day at work simply stopped at two people in the crowd.

But instead of the expected kiss, they quickly turned away and tried to hide their faces. It turned out that these people were Andy Byron and Christine Cabot. The man is the CEO of Astronomer, a tech company valued at about $1.2 billion, and the woman is the head of HR at the same company. And the main reason for the scandal — both are married, but not to each other.

As a result, instead of a romantic concert, Astronomer’s CEO was first sent on forced leave and then resigned. His wife has already removed his name from Facebook, and it looks like he’s going to get a divorce. In addition, an investigation was initiated within the company. The problem here was not the incident at the concert itself, but the fact that the company’s CEO had once publicly praised his mistress after she was hired.

Meanwhile, the web is having fun. Users have already coined a new term — being coldplayed. In Ukrainian, it can be translated as: «to be in the wrong place, at the wrong time and with the wrong person». At the same time, people have created many memes on this topic: