Vivo V60 unveiled: triple Zeiss camera, 6500 mAh battery in the thinnest body, and price from $425

Vivo has introduced a new smartphone, the V60. This is a mid-range model with a focus on mobile photography and long battery life. This new model replaces the Vivo V50, which debuted in February this year, and has received a number of updates.

Specifications of Vivo V60

The Vivo V60 smartphone has a 6.77-inch AMOLED Quad-Curved screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 2392×1080 pixels. The panel supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz, HDR10+, a typical maximum brightness of 1500 nits and a peak brightness of 5000 nits. A fingerprint scanner is integrated into the display.

The device is equipped with a processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. It is complemented by up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. The new device supports two SIM cards, but there is no memory card slot. To dissipate heat, there is a cooling system based on an evaporation chamber.

One of the main features of vivo V60 is a triple camera with ZEISS optics. The main module has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilization. Users also have access to a 50-megapixel (Sony IMX882) telephoto module with OIS and 3x optical zoom. This is the same sensor used in the Vivo X200 flagship camera phone. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. The front camera has a 50-megapixel sensor, Zeiss optics, and autofocus.

Vivo V60 has a 6500 mAh battery. According to vivo, this is the thinnest smartphone with such a large battery: the body thickness is 7.53 mm and the weight is — 192 g (Mist Gray version). The device supports 90W fast charging. The body is protected against dust and water according to IP68 and IP69 standards.

The new device runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The manufacturer promises 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches. The device has integrated AI functions, including Google Gemini.

Price

The new Vivo V60 smartphone will go on sale on August 19. Depending on the memory configuration, the price will be:

8/128 GB — $425

8/256 GB — $445

12/256 GB — $470

16/512 GB — $525

Users can choose from Mist Gray, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold colors.

Source: gsmarena