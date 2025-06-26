Vivo Watch 5 — bright AMOLED, 100+ workout modes and 22 days of battery life for $110

In addition to the world’s lightest foldable large-format smartphone, Vivo X Fold5 The company also introduced a new model of smartwatch Vivo Watch 5. The main focus of this new product is on health, sports activity, and driving.

Vivo Watch 5 specifications

The smartwatch has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels, a frequency of 60 Hz, and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The device supports a always-on screen, dynamic watch faces, and even Live Photo.

The case is made of aluminum alloy and weighs only 32 grams. It comes in black, white, pink, steel, and a few other romantic colors. There is also a stainless steel version that weighs a little more than —35 or 36 grams, depending on the strap.

The watch is available in Bluetooth or eSIM versions. The battery life depends on the version and mode. In the Bluetooth-only version, the watch lasts up to 22 days without recharging. The version with eSIM provides up to 14 days of autonomy when connected to a smartphone, and up to 7 days in standalone mode. A full charge takes about two hours.

Program features

Vivo Watch 5 runs on the proprietary BlueOS system and is compatible with Android and iOS. You can simultaneously connect, for example, Vivo smartphone and iPhone and receive calls or messages from both. The version with eSIM can make calls, send messages, and even use WeChat without being connected to a smartphone.

The smartwatch provides round-the-clock monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress, and sleep with phase analysis. There is also menstrual cycle tracking, arrhythmia warning, and a rapid assessment of the risk of high blood pressure: 30 seconds, and you have an idea of your condition. All data can be shared with your family via the Vivo Health app.

More than 100 training modes have been implemented for sports fans. The watch is especially good at racquet sports: tennis, badminton, and table tennis. It even tells you how best to hold the racket, what the swing speed should be, and advises you on how to move. For runners, personalized AI plans and tips for stretching, strength exercises, yoga, and cardio are available.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

The new device has a built-in NFC module and supports payments, public transportation, smart door unlocking, and car control. The eSIM variant offers deeper integration with BYD cars via a special app that allows you to remotely unlock, control the air conditioner and other functions directly from the watch.

Vivo has also added a virtual pet to the Watch 5. This is a kind of sports version of Tamagotchi, which you can «feed» with steps and calories burned. The animal reacts to the owner’s activity and appears on the screen, which is quite unusual and cute for a smartwatch.

Price

Vivo Watch 5 is already on sale in China. The Bluetooth version costs $110, while the eSIM version is priced at $140. The watch supports interchangeable straps and accessories, and the first buyers can get bonuses from the company. Given its functionality, it’s not just an accessory, but a small health and daily life management center with its own pet for those who are too busy to keep a living creature at home.

Source: gizmochina