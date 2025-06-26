Vivo X Fold5 — the lightest folding smartphone with a capacious battery starting at $975 is introduced

Smartphone manufacturers continue to compete for marketing titles of being the best at something. While Oppo Find N5 and HONOR Magic V3 vying for the title of the world’s thinnest folding smartphone, the new Vivo X Fold5 is positioned as the world’s lightest folding large format smartphone. The device brings together everything you can boast about in 2025: top features, innovative features, and a focus on business users who want to not only make calls but also work productively from their mobile device.

Features of Vivo X Fold5

«The lightest» foldable smartphone ever, Vivo X Fold5 weighs just 217 g (in the Titanium version; other variants weigh 226 g) and offers two LTPO AMOLED displays: an internal 8.03-inch 2K+ (2480×2200 pixels) and an external 6.53-inch FHD+. Both support an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120 Hz, Dolby Vision, 10-bit color depth, and brightness up to 4500 nits. They are protected by UTG and Armor Glass, respectively.

The novelty contains a processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. For better signal reception when folded, Vivo has used an antenna integrated into the hinge, which improves communication quality by 36%.

Vivo X Fold5 smartphone has a lot of cameras and megapixels. The main unit includes three 50-megapixel modules: the main Sony IMX921 with stabilization, ultra-wide-angle and periscopic telephoto with 3x optical and 100x digital zoom. The cameras in the internal and external screens are 20 megapixels each.

Vivo is especially proud of the 6000 mAh Blue Ocean battery, which was created in collaboration with CATL. This is a new generation semi-solid-state battery with an energy density of 866 Wh/L, which works even at -30°C. It supports fast charging with a capacity of 80 W via cable and 40 W wirelessly. Additionally, there is a reverse charging function. The new device offers dual stereo speakers, a fingerprint scanner on the side, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS with NavIC. The smartphone has a new hinge made of carbon fiber and FS55 steel, as well as IPX8, IPX9, IPX9+ certificates for protection. The smartphone can withstand not only immersion but also hot water jets. Plus, it’s dustproof (IP5X) and works at -20°C.

The OriginOS 5 software platform (based on Android 15) has an interesting feature called Atomic Workbench. It is designed to run up to 5 applications simultaneously in a drag-and-drop screen split. In addition, the phone is even «friendly» with AirPods, Apple Watch, and Mac.

Price

The Vivo X Fold5 foldable smartphone is available in Titanium, Clear White and Pine Green colors. Pre-orders are already open in China, and the official launch is scheduled for July 2. The manufacturer has set the following prices for different memory configurations:

12/256 GB — $974

12/512 GB — $1114

16/512 GB — $1184

16/1 TB — $1324

Source: gizmochina, gsmarena