Vivo X100 Ultra — flagship with 200 MP telephoto lens and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is unveiled

Vivo X100 Ultra, a top-of-the-line flagship with one of the best cameras for smartphones, has been unveiled. The phone has a 1″ main camera with a Sony LYT-900 sensor and a 200 MP periscopic telephoto lens with a 1/1.4″ sensor. ISOCELL HP9, developed jointly with Samsung.

The 1/1.4″ sensor on the periscope camera is the largest telephoto lens mounted on the phone. The lens has an aperture of f/2.67 and an equivalent focal length of 85 mm. It also features Zeiss T coating and Zeiss APO certification, which indicate improved clarity and high-quality contrast edges.

The periscopic lens has a x3.7 optical zoom and 20% improved light sensitivity. The macro mode provides a magnification of x20. The camera has CIPA 4.5 photo stabilization, which is considered to be the best.

This is the first device with Vivo’s proprietary BlueImage algorithm, which has been developed over eight years. It solves many common photography problems, including light behind objects and preserving details in low light. The X100 Ultra also features Vivo’s V3+ image processing chip, which supports 4K portrait video recording and processing.

The 50MP main camera has a 1/0.98″ LYT-900 sensor, f/1.75 aperture and 23mm focal length. It supports video recording at up to 4K 120fps with dedicated 4K portrait video and Dolby Vision support. The third camera on the back is the equivalent of a 14mm ultra-wide camera with a 1/2-inch 50MP LYT-600 sensor.

The X100 Ultra smartphone has a 6.78″ curved E7 LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a refresh rate of 1-120 Hz. The screen has a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. The screen is also equipped with a 50 MP front camera and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is equipped with 12-16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, there is a UFS 4 256 GB – 1 TB storage. The 5500 mAh battery supports 80W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. Vivo X100 Ultra supports 5.5G and two-way satellite connectivity in China.

Vivo X100 Ultra comes in titanium, white and gray colors. The price in China starts at $900 for the 12/256GB version and reaches $1105 for the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage version.

Source: GSMArena