Vivo Y400 5G to go on sale on August 7: IP69 protection, 6000 mAh and 90W charging for $250

After the lightest folding smartphone X Fold5 Vivo has announced a new budget device, the Y400 5G. This is an improved version of the recently introduced Y400 4G model.

The new Vivo Y400 5G smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. An optical fingerprint scanner is integrated into the display. The device has Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor complemented by 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and built-in UFS 3.1 storage with a capacity of up to 256 GB. There is no memory card slot.

The camera on the back is dual. It includes a 50-megapixel main module with auto phase focus (no mention of optical stabilization) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera in the round hole of the display is based on a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo Y400 5G smartphone uses a 6000 mAh battery. The new device supports 90W fast wired charging (versus 44W in the 4G version) and bypass charging. A charger is not included. Stereo speakers are available in this model, but there is no 3.5 mm jack for connecting wired headphones. The case provides protection according to IP68 and IP69 standards.

The smartphone runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. Unfortunately, Vivo has not yet disclosed details about software updates.

The Vivo Y400 5G smartphone will go on sale on August 7. The novelty will be available in two colors: olive green and pearl white.

The price in the Indian market is set as follows:

8 GB + 128 GB — $250,

8 GB + 256 GB — $273.

Source: notebookcheck, gsmarena