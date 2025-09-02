Vivo Y500 with 8200 mAh battery and IP69 protection for $200 was released

In addition to Vivo Y400 5G has prepared for release a new model of the Vivo Y500 smartphone. The main focus of this novelty is on two things: an extremely capacious battery and increased durability.

Vivo Y500 smartphone has a battery with a capacity of 8200 mAh, it is based on silicon-carbon technology. The energy density is 847 Wh/l. Due to the high battery capacity, the company claims more than 18.4 hours of continuous operation. The device supports 90W fast charging and has 24-level protection against overcurrent, overvoltage, and overheating.

The smartphone received two protection ratings at once: IP68 and IP69. This means that it can withstand immersion in water up to a depth of 1.5 m for more than 24 hours and is also protected against pressurized water jets. In addition, vivo claims to withstand temperatures up to 80°C. Separately, the manufacturer emphasizes the 360-degree drop absorption system with internal dampers, as well as the use of Diamond Shield glass for better screen protection.

The Vivo Y500 has a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip (as well as OPPO Reno12 Pro), which provides better energy efficiency than previous models in the series. Users can choose from configurations with 8 or 12 GB of RAM, as well as 128 GB to 512 GB of internal storage. The new product runs OriginOS 5 based on Android 15.

The camera on the back is dual. It has a 50-megapixel main module paired with an f/1.8 aperture lens, as well as an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor. An 8-megapixel front camera is located in the display hole.

Vivo Y500 smartphone is available in three colors: Glacier Blue, Dragon Crystal Powder and Black. Its price for the base version with 8/128 GB of memory starts at $196, and the top configuration with 12/512 GB costs $280. Sales in China will start on September 5.

Source: gsmarena