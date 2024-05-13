Vodafone Ukraine has developed its own version of AI for contact centers — launch scheduled for May 15

According to Sergiy Berislavsky, Head of Digital Solutions and Platforms at Vodafone Ukraine, the development and support of the company’s own AI system cost «tens of millions».

The launch of MVP (minimum viable product) is scheduled for May 15, Beryslavsky told dev.ua.

«We are testing it internally, on our own customer service business processes, with the MVP launch scheduled for May 15. So far, we have involved about 30 people in this project».

First of all, artificial intelligence will be used to improve the work of Vodafone’s contact center, which employs hundreds of people. Beryslavsky noted that the company’s AI product is divided into several stages, and the first one covers «voice» work.

«Every day, an employee will have access to information on how well they perform, what they need to change, how to change their script, where they need to be more assertive in communicating with the client, or what words to use to make their work bring more value to our company and more value to the client», — adds Serhiy Berislavsky.

Vodafone invested «tens of millions» — in its own AI project, but decided not to use ready-made LLMs (large language models), so it developed and trained the system on its own.

«I won’t give you the exact figures, but it’s tens of millions that we are investing, have invested and plan to invest in this story. And it consists of several parts. The first is building our own hardware infrastructure. Servers, many GPUs, which now cost millions, are quite difficult to get, but we are solving this problem. The second is building the software part, for which we have our own IT company — IT SmartFlex, which provides this service for Vodafone Ukraine — building a product in a comprehensive manner».

In addition, Vodafone is working on its own chatbot project, testing Meta ops modeland is also considering launching «digital twins» for on-screen customer service.