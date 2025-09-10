Wake up, ChatGPT: AI Darwin Awards for the "stupidest" AI mistakes launched online

We found a website that created a new award for the “stupidest” AI mistakes — AI Darwin Awards. It recognizes not AI itself, but people or companies that entrusted everything to it and failed.

The idea was taken from the classic Darwin Awards, which focuses on curious stories with people. But the online award draws attention to the most high-profile AI fakes. Any story where AI led to a “spectacular mistake” can be nominated. Bonus points are given if it affected a wide audience or was done with a complete disregard for obvious risks. The winners will be announced in February, and voting will start in January.

It’s especially funny that the AI Darwin Awards website itself was suspected of creating texts about AI abuse… with the help of AI. As we understand it, the proposal did not pass verification. But here is a list of other candidates on the website:

Taco Bell launched chatbots that could not distinguish between “extra sauce” and “extra chaos”;

An unfortunate post by a producer at Xbox Game Studios Publishing after mass layoffs due to AI. He wrote that AI will help to “reduce emotional and cognitive stress that accompanies the loss of a job.”

An experiment by an anonymous Australian lawyer who filed fictitious cases against AI;

GPT-5 vulnerabilities, which was hacked a few hours after its release;

MyPillow’s lawyers submitted a document to the court with almost 30 fake quotes and fictitious cases — all generated by AI, without verification.

Marco Buscaglia and King Features have published a list of book recommendations, half of which are fictional AI novels that never existed;

Paradox.ai and McDonald’s have launched an AI-powered hiring system with a level of security that hacked… with the password 123456;

One of the Airbnb super hosts used AI to generate fake photos of damage and demand $16,000 in compensation for a fictitious crack on a table.

The list continues to grow, and anyone can submit their own nomination. Some of them have already been rejected, while others are waiting for verification. Among the latter is the situation with Deloitte’s corporate blunders due to “AI hallucinations” in the report. As well as the story of Replit, where the webcoding service deleted the working database during encoding company and tried to hide it. There are still a few months to go, so the list of AI failures will definitely grow.

Source: Gizmodo