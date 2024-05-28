News Movie 05-28-2024 at 10:12 comment views icon

«Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery» — stars «Crown» and «Priscilla» to star in the continuation of the detective franchise with Daniel Craig

Josh O’Connor and Kaley Spaney are set to join the third installment of the «Knives Out» detective franchise, which announced a few days earlier.

O’Connor played Prince Charles in Netflix’s «The Crown» and also starred in Luca Guadagnino’s «Rivals», while Spanaway previously played Elvis Presley’s wife in Sofia Coppola’s «Priscilla» biopic and appeared in A24’s «Civil War» (Kaley also leads the cast of the upcoming sci-fi horror movie «Alien: Romulus»).

Джош О'Коннор у серіалі «Корона»
Josh O’Connor in the series «Crown»

Rian Johnson returns to direct and write the script, and will also produce «Knives Out 3» — with Rahm Bergman.

Кейлі Спейні у фільмі «Прісцилла»
Kaley Spaney in the movie «Priscilla»

Daniel Craig will return to the role of detective Benoît Blanc, but plot details are still being kept secret. Production of the movie «Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery» should start in the coming weeks, and its streaming debut is scheduled for 2025.

The previous part of the franchise «Knives Out 2» was released on Netflix in 2022 — before that, Netflix signed a record-breaking $450 million deal to produce two sequels to the original 2019 hit.

Source: Deadline


