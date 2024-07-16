Wake up, smart home. The new private camera will prevent vacuum cleaners from spying on you

Engineers at the University of Michigan have developed a unique PrivacyLens camera that protects the privacy of smart device users. This technology prevents the collection and distribution of private photos and videos from devices such as smart home cameras and robotic vacuum cleaners.

PrivacyLens combines a conventional video camera with a thermal imager to detect people by body temperature. The system replaces the image of a person with an animated figure that follows the person’s movements. This allows devices to function without revealing the user’s identity.

The technology solves the problem of leaking private moments to the Internet through devices with cameras. In 2020, an incident occurred when a photo of a woman in the toilet was posted on Facebook through the iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaner.

Alanzon Sample, co-author of the study, emphasizes the importance of data protection: «A smart device that deletes personal information before sending data to servers will be much safer than current counterparts».

The developers hope that PrivacyLens will encourage patients to use cameras to monitor their health at home. Yasha Iravanchi, a doctoral student in the project, explains: «Cameras provide valuable information for health monitoring, but this creates an ethical dilemma. Our device allows you to receive medical data while maintaining your privacy».

The survey showed that replacing images of people with figures increases users’ comfort when using cameras at home. The system has privacy settings that allow you to control the level of face and body censorship.

PrivacyLens can be used not only in home health monitoring but also in public places. Autonomous car manufacturers can use this technology to prevent vehicles from becoming surveillance devices.

Research results published in the journal Proceedings on Privacy Enhancing Technologies.

Source: Techxplore