Watch out, you're being recorded: San Francisco residents are increasingly wearing AI recorders that record their conversations throughout the day

AI voice recorders are a new trend among San Francisco’s IT and business community. The devices are worn to all meetings throughout the day to record important and not-so-important conversations.

One of the obvious drawbacks is that the interlocutors may not always be aware that the conversation is being recorded. Although most devices flash when activated, according to The San Francisco Standard, they are often disguised as jewelry — fashionable pendants from Limitless or discreet Plaud cufflinks, while the Bee device looks like a Fitbit bracelet.

At the same time, there are recording programs that work quietly in the background of smartphones or laptops, such as Cluely, Granola, or the new ChatGPT Record feature from OpenAI.

“I think we should expect to be recorded all the time,” Clara Benner, a partner at the Urban Innovation Fund venture capital company, tells the publication. “Of course, it’s a terrible way to live.”

At the same time, the popularity of the devices is also due to the fact that they are fairly inexpensive:

Startup Plaud asks for $159 for its device or “AI super consultant”;

The Limitless pendant costs $199 + an annual subscription of $50;

Compass offers its devices for $99 and $168, respectively.

Why do people need AI voice recorders?

People who use these devices say that they help them to “stay on top of things” and “outsource unnecessary daily routines to AI.”

“You meet more than 10 people, so it’s better to document it so you remember,” said Anit Patel, founder of Buddi, a portable AI-based recording device, when commenting on a meeting with colleagues at a picnic. He clarifies that permission to record is “just assumed.”

Jeff Wilson, a venture capitalist and co-founder of No Cap, a Y Combinator-backed startup, wore a Limitless AI pendant at the same meeting and had Meta Ray-Ban glasses in its case. Next to him sat Pat Santiago, founder of the startup Accelr8, who was wearing a Buddi pendant, which he usually uses to gather information at networking parties and presentations.

“Artificial intelligence can see patterns that we ignore,” says Santiago.

However, many employees in offices where these devices have become the norm worry that every casual comment will be recorded in an AI transcript. Lawyers, meanwhile, warn that it is only a matter of time before audio files recorded without consent will have to be answered for in court.

“I know a venture capitalist who records all his personal meetings on his watch without informing the other participants in the meeting,” Brenner adds. “This is an invasion of privacy, and I strongly disapprove of it.”

What does the law say?

Rules regarding authorization to record vary from state to state. California requires all participants in a confidential conversation to give explicit consent before they are recorded in situations where there is a “reasonable expectation of privacy.”

“You can potentially be held criminally liable if you record a conversation and all parties have not consented to it,” says Katherine Crump, a technology law expert at the University of California, Berkeley.

At the same time, device manufacturers are counting on the so-called “gray area.” Patel says that his Buddi device transcribes but does not record audio for this very reason.