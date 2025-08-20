"We both threw up": Sophie Turner talks about 'disgusting' intimate scene with 'Game of Thrones brother' in new horror movie

Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Kit Harington reunite on screen in Natasha Kermani’s British gothic horror film.

Titled The Dreadful, the film is set during the 15th century’s War of the Roses and follows Anne (Turner) and her mother-in-law Morwen (Marcia Gay Garden), who live on the fringes of society, but their lives are suddenly changed when a mysterious man from the past appears. Among the rest of the cast: Laurence O’Farrine, Jonathan Howard, and Turner’s Game of Thrones colleague Kit Harington, who plays a character named Iago.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Turner said that reuniting with her Game of Thrones brother in the new movie was one of the “worst moments of her career” because the duo had to do intimate scenes. Interestingly, the actress herself recommended Herrington for the role, but did not know that the character would become her lover

“I’m producing a movie and was looking at characters. The director asked me if I had anyone in mind. The first person I thought of was Keith. I sent him the script and he replied: “I’d love to, but it’s going to be weird as hell, Soph.” I thought to myself, what is he talking about? Then I read the text and it was just kiss, kiss, sex, kiss, sex. And I was like, ‘Shit, that’s my brother

Although the idea of playing Herrington’s lover seemed uncomfortable to Turner, she thought the script was really good, so she put all preconceptions out of her mind. At the same time, she recalls that the first kiss scene made them “both nauseous.”

Turner and Herrington played brother and sister, Jon Snow and Sansa Stark, for eight seasons of Game of Thrones, and Sophie actually grew up while working on the series, as she started filming at the age of 14. I wonder how their intimate scenes in The Terror will be received by longtime fans, and whether the movie itself will suffer as a result

In January, Horror was in post-production, but the release date has not yet been announced.

