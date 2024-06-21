We installed Windows XP on a 2011 Apple MacBook touchscreen — it was difficult, but it works perfectly

YouTuber Michael MJD installed Windows XP on a not-so-new modified 2011 Apple MacBook with a touchscreen, which he previously made a separate video about. The idea was to install a tablet version of Windows XP and make the touchscreen interface work.

As expected, the enthusiast got a lot of headaches and failures Windows XP operating system for tablets takes into account the hardware used for the installation. If the installer detects incompatible hardware, it decides to install regular Windows XP without the tablet features. So Michael had to use a special ISO to unlock them.

Naturally, there were also problems with drivers. The YouTuber tried to get the touchscreen to work and calibrate, but every time he ran the installer, the program decided that the license had been changed and instantly closed. After some time, the experimenter discovered that there was a corruption at the end of the license text file, which prevented the driver from being installed. After fixing it, Michael was able to install the calibration tool and get the touchscreen to work almost perfectly.

He used Boot Camp to get the rest of the drivers working, and it did a surprisingly good job of setting up Windows XP on the MacBook. All of the media keys on the MacBook worked, and sound played fine. The only problem was the graphics driver, which had to be downloaded directly from the NVIDIA website to get it to work.

When everything was set up, vintage Apple laptop demonstrated the functions of a Windows XP tablet, including the Ink Ball game, which runs on a touch screen. Then, in the tradition of his channel, he launched the original Half-Life game on the device. Michael left links to all the materials he used.

Source: XDA