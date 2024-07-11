We’re waiting for Morrigan: in Dragon Age: The Veilguard will allow you to completely undress your characters

The new game in the Dragon Age series will surprise players with explicit scenes. During a visit to BioWare’s office in Edmonton, journalists saw naked characters in the character creation editor.

In previous BioWare games, nudity was mostly only hinted at. Characters appeared without clothes, but players could not see their private parts. The Veilguard seems to go further. The developers do not disclose all the details, leaving room for surprises.

The Frostbite graphics engine provides high quality visuals. This will add realism and attractiveness to the frank scenes. Players will be able to evaluate the innovations in the fall when Dragon Age: The Veilguard goes on sale in the fall.

The game’s game director Corrine Boucher confirmed that The Veilguard is aimed at an adult audience. This hints at the presence of explicit scenes in other parts of the game, especially in the romantic lines. The developers assure that nudity will not be an end in itself, but a tool for creating deeper and more emotional stories.

What else is known about the character editor

Recently, Gameinformer journalists told a lot of interesting things about the character editor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. For example, players will be able to choose from 40 appearance types and customize skin tone. The developers have added options for recreating vitiligo and adjusting facial features.

The editor will also allow players to customize height, shoulder width, breast size, and other body parameters. Particular attention was paid to facial details: you can adjust the eyes, nose and ears in detail. There are more than 30 makeup options that combine modern trends with the fantasy world of Dragon Age. Tattoos, scars, and body paintings have cultural significance for different races in the game.

