Website forgot about the embargo and published a review of «Superman» in advance, the verdict is the last nail in the coffin of superhero

The Daily Beast mistakenly published a review of «Superman» five days before the embargo was lifted — the article was quickly removed, but can something disappear from the Internet that easily? Everything would be fine, but the review calls the movie «the last nail in the coffin of superheroics», so who will not be envied this weekend is the PR people of Warner Bros.

As in says Word of Real, the embargo on «Superman» is officially lifted on July 8, despite the fact that the film has already been shown in some theaters in New York and Los Angeles. The first feedback from the audience were extremely positive, but I wanted to see what the critics would say. It looks like nothing good.

The Daily Beast review is actively distributed on the Internetand its content is quite consistent with the title. In fact, rumors that something went wrong with the new «Superman» have been circulating for quite some time, and viewers of the test screenings complained about the messy and very confusing plot. After one of these DC changed editors, cut 25 minutes of footage and removed the «comedic tone» —in addition to the previously conducted reshoots.

Before the review was leaked, it was expected that «Superman» would bring in about $100 million in its opening weekend. The film’s budget, we recall, was about $225 million — the amount that requires final earnings of approximately $700 million to break even. However, it should be noted that this budget does not include marketing costs, so the «success rate» could be even higher.

The new «Superman» stars David Corensworth (Clark Kent and Superman), Nicholas Hoult (the villain Lex Luthor) and Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), and will also feature several cameos by other superheroes, including Metamorpho (Anthony Kerrigan), Hawkeye Girl (Isabella Merced), Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Mr. Terrific (Eddie Gattagi), and The Engineer (Maria Gabriela de Faria). Also in the movie Christopher Reeve’s son will be born, who played Clark Kent in 1978, as a TV reporter, and we’ll probably see a cameo by the new Supergirl in performed by stars «House of Dragon» Millie Alcock.

Let us remind you that the first teaser trailer of the movie collected a record 250 million views per day for DC and Warner Bros, and the premiere in Ukraine is scheduled for July 10.