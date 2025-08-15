Welcome to New Vegas: a new look at the second season of "Fallout" and a sudden release date in 2025

The TV series Fallout has unveiled the first poster of the second season and the release date with good news: we will be able to go to New Vegas in 2025.

The poster depicts Lucy (Ella Purnell), Gul (Walton Goggins), Maximus (Aaron Moten), and CX404 (played by a dog named Lana 5), who seem to be traveling in New Vegas. However, the most interesting news that this image brings — the release date of the second season, which was set for December 2025. This is an unexpected turn, given that the first season was released in 2024, and we are used to the fact that 2-3 years pass between season releases.

Fallout is an adaptation of a series of games currently owned by Bethesda Softworks. The action takes place 200 years after the apocalypse, and the plot, despite being part of the canon of the game series, tells an independent story built around Lucy, a resident of Vault 33, her father Hank, and mercenary reveler Cooper Howard. In the first season finale, we were introduced to the character of Kyle MacLachlan, who turned from a seemingly harmless supervisor into a villain. He looks at the horizon and starts walking towards New Vegas. Gul and Lucy do the same.

More leaks from the filming New Vegas has been confirmed as the central location. Given the fact that in the first season the heroes found a cold fusion reactor, which allegedly has enough energy to restart civilization, it is likely that in the second season they will try to do it in this place. Among the newcomers to the cast, we expect Kumail Nanjiani and Makolei Kalkina in an undisclosed role.

The first season of the series is currently streaming on Prime Video. It became one of the biggest hits of 2024 and attracted 65 million viewers in the first 16 days. This is the second best result in the platform’s history, with only Rings of Power having more than that. Currently, the season has with a 93% rating from Rotten Tomatoes viewers and critics.

Source: Games Radar