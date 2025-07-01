What does Trump smell like? The US President has launched a line of perfumes that can be bought for TRUMP

Not only Chinese smartphones. US President Donald Trump has announced a line of perfumes for women and men. They are called Victory 45-47 and «dedicated to victory, strength, and success». The price of a 3.3-ounce (97.6 ml) bottle starts at $249. The perfumes can also be purchased for TRUMP tokens using Solana Pay.

The images on the packaging of the bottle recall Trump’s electoral victories last fall and in 2016 as the 45th and 47th President of the United States. The colognes are shaped like golden statuettes of Trump wearing a business suit. Other fragrances presented at official website: PERFUME: TRUMP FOR WOMEN and COLOGNE: TRUMP FOR MEN.

The perfume products are marketed by a company called 45Footwear LLC through a partnership using Trump’s name, image, and likeness with CIC Ventures LLC, which is also behind the expensive sneakers, watches, and other branded goods that Trump touted during the campaign last year.

The Trump perfume website also states that this is only a license agreement and that it «has nothing to do with any political campaign».