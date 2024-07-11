What happens if you reset all Windows 10 registry keys? A YouTuber found out.

If you reset all Windows 10 registry keys, nothing good will probably happen. But to what extent? An enthusiast decided to find out.

The YouTube channel Come on Windows conducted an experiment and published a video of the process and its result. The video has no accompanying text, so it’s easy to miss something. Yes, most programs and functions do not work properly or behave strangely. That’s not surprising, because changing even one unknown registry setting can lead to serious consequences.

The biggest problem that can be seen in the video is that Windows can no longer run .exe files and most programs by extension, even those built into the OS. So the functionality is very limited and it’s easier to list what works.

In addition, the components Windows 10 stops working properly. In the system’s specifications, you can see the 00th generation Intel processor, Intel Core i7-00800H, and there’s nothing to say about the correctness of the programs and hardware components.

But on the other hand, after setting all registry values to 0 on Windows 10, things are not so bad. For example, Paint and WordPad still work, Microsoft Edge even launches its initial guide, but crashes before any web pages can be opened.

It’s a wonder that Windows 10 works at all under these conditions. For those who don’t remember Windows 95 or 98, we remind you that they could «crash» even if everything worked fine, and solving problems often required reinstalling. However, modern Windows 10 and 11 are more resilient, and you won’t see any crashes for years (no matter what the press says).

Source: Tom`s Hardware