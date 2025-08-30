What hobbits play: Elijah Wood talks about his favorite games

Movie stars — ordinary people. Although you might think otherwise: they have wealth, influence, and success that most people can’t even dream of. But sometimes we get the feeling that we have something in common with famous actors, for example, when we find out what video games they like.

Take Elijah Wood, the actor who played Frodo in The Lord of the Rings. The other day, he shared his favorite games of all time and admitted that he also plays quiet indie projects on Steam Deck.

During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit to promote the new relaunch of “The Toxic AvengerWood was asked what his favorite games are and what he has been playing lately.

“It’s hard for me to single out one game as an absolute favorite,” the actor replied. — “But I have a real weakness for LucasArts adventure games from the 90s, such as The Secret of Monkey Island, Full Throttle, and Sam & Max Hit the Road. I really like that format — with its emphasis on story and brilliant, often comedic writing.”

Among his current hits, he named Blue Prince — a puzzle game that has already been dubbed a “masterpiece of the genre” and Wheel World, which he plays on Steam Deck. In both cases, we are talking about indie projects that rely not on graphic effects but on original mechanics and immersion in the game process.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

But Elijah Wood is not just a player. He has also made numerous appearances in video games as a voice actor. Among his works:

voice acting for Spyro in two games of the series Spyro the Dragon;

Frodo in several games based on The Lord of the Rings;

Jonathan Crane (Scarecrow) in Batman: Arkham Shadow;

the main character Shay in an adventure game Broken Age by Double Fine.

In the near future, Wood will appear in the gaming space again: he will voice a green astronaut named Green in the upcoming animated series based on Among Us, which is being prepared by CBS Studios.

And that’s not all. The actor is remembered by fans for the time when he unexpectedly visited an island in Animal Crossing. For some, it was just a moment in the game, but for a fan, it was a unique live performance of their favorite actor.

Source: pcgamer