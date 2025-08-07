What if The Last of Us was a comedy: trailer for Cold Storage with Liam Neeson and Joe Keery from Stranger Things

Liam Neeson was not going to rest on his laurels for long, as is the new star of The Naked Gun, and next year will appear in a horror parody of The Last of Us.

Cold Storage — is an apocalyptic horror comedy about two warehouse workers (Joe Keery from Stranger Things and Barbara’s Georgina Campbell), set on the site of a former US military base, which accidentally releases a parasitic fungus into the world. Neeson plays the role of Pentagon operative Robert Quinn.

The premise, very similar to of the hit series “The Last of Us” and The Last of Us game on which it was based. However, Cold Storage was based on a 2019 novel by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp. Capp himself wrote the screenplay for the film, and Johnny Campbell (Alien Autopsy) directed it.

The trailer shows us an apocalyptic landscape in which a group of people in hazmat suits discover dried-up corpses on the territory. Despite the fact that the scene is tense, the comedic direction is shown to us immediately — in the clumsiness of the characters Kirby and Campbell. When they release the fungus from their cold storage, a series of chaotic events ensue, including the explosion of one of the infected’s heads and the sudden appearance of a deer in the elevator. Neeson’s Quinn is desperately trying to control the situation remotely.

The premiere of the movie “Cold Storage” is scheduled for 2026, without an exact date yet.

Trailer (original)

Source: Variety, THR