What’s new in iOS 26 beta 4: Apple Intelligence is back with caveats, changes to Liquid Glass

Apple has released the fourth beta version iOS 26 for developers. This update includes several design changes to Liquid Glass and brings back the AI-powered notification summary feature — after being temporarily suspended earlier this year.

What’s changed in iOS 26 beta 4

The beta version is mainly intended to allow developers to test their applications for compatibility with the new version of the OS Apple. This gives them time and opportunity to prepare for the widespread public deployment of the operating system. At the same time, the fourth beta version of iOS 26 allows users to familiarize themselves with the upcoming release.

This version has a new welcome screen during the first software update. The intro screens for various functions, such as Siri and AI-based notification summarization, also got a new look.

iOS 26 Beta 4 brings a more visually comfortable change when viewing notifications. Now, the wallpaper gets darker right when we enter the notification centre. pic.twitter.com/UaP1FW7RvQ — Alvin (@sondesix) July 22, 2025

Earlier, Apple temporarily removed the AI summary feature (as part of the iOS 18.3 in January) due to an incident with the BBC, which claimed that the feature distorted one of the headlines. In an AI news summary, the system claimed that Luigi Mangione, accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, had committed suicide, although this was not true.

After the criticism, Apple added a warning to clarify when a report generated by artificial intelligence is displayed in the text. The summary can now be turned on or off for three categories of notifications: for «News & Entertainment», for «Communications & Social», and for all other apps.

All Apple Intelligence summary notifications are marked as «beta». Apple also displays a large red warning when enabling summary notifications in the «News & Entertainment» section, indicating that «summaries may change the meaning of the original» headlines. Notifications also receive a special «summarized by Apple Intelligence» signature to further distinguish them from regular, unedited notifications.

iOS 26 Beta 3 vs iOS 26 Beta 4 Which version of Liquid Glass looks better? pic.twitter.com/iFC8FiXE2P — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) July 22, 2025

Liquid Glass — new iOS design style — is undergoing constant changes. In beta 3, Apple reduced the transparency of the interface in some apps. In the fourth beta, the effects returned. Testers have noticed changes in the App Store, Photos, Apple Music, Weather, and Notification Center, which now dynamically changes hue as you scroll.

iOS 26 Beta 4 adds a dynamic tint to the Notification Center as you scroll through notifications! pic.twitter.com/18AU8t4SHH — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) July 22, 2025

Other changes in the fourth beta of iOS 26 include updated priority settings, new dynamic wallpapers that change colors, and new CarPlay wallpapers. The «Camera» app has also been updated. The public beta of iOS 26 should be available by the end of this week.

Source: techcrunch, arstechnica