What’s new in PS Plus in July: full list of games and a bonus for Cyberpunk 2077 fans

Sony has updated its PS Plus catalog for July with eight games, including partially Cyberpunk 2077. Two more titles were added for PS Plus Deluxe subscribers.

It is interesting that Cyberpunk 2077 was added less than five years after Sony completely removed it from the store due to technical issues at release. The return of Cyberpunk 2077 to the PlayStation catalog is symbolic. The game was once removed from the PS Store after massive complaints about bugs and performance drops until CD Projekt Red fixed the situation. Now the studio continues to support the game, preparing patch 2.3, which was called DLC, і is working on the sequel to Cyberpunk 2. In addition, we are developing the next part of The Witcher 4 about «liquid» Ciri.

However, PS Plus does not include Phantom Liberty, a large-scale DLC that significantly reworked the game. It is offered separately with a 30% discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers and will last until July 23. Along with Cyberpunk 2077, a number of other projects have been added to the catalog:

PS Plus Extra:

Cyberpunk 2077 (already available)

Abiotic Factor (from July 22)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Bluey: The Videogame

Planet Zoo

Risk of Rain 2

Tropico 6

New World: Aeternum

PS Plus Deluxe:

Twisted Metal 3

Twisted Metal 4

Most of the games will be available for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe subscribers starting July 15. In short, the new PlayStation Plus game list covers a variety of genres: from the platformer Jusant to the fighting game classic The King of Fighters 15, as well as the zoo simulator Planet Zoo. But it is Cyberpunk 2077 that attracts the most attention because it appeared on the list at all.

Source: PlayStation.Blog