What you asked for: you can now upload audio and "any" files to Gemini

In early August, rumors surfaced that Google was working on one of the most anticipated features for Gemini — support for downloading audio files. Now this feature is already available on Android, iOS, and the web version of the app.

About the new feature reported Josh Woodward, vice president of Google Labs and Gemini. He confirmed that users can now upload any file to the app, including the most commonly requested format — audio. By clicking on the “+” icon and selecting Upload files on the web version or Files on a smartphone, you can add MP3, WAV, and other common formats.

According to the updated support documentation Google, you are allowed to upload up to 10 files per request. The total audio duration is limited to 10 minutes for free users. If you subscribe to Google AI Pro or AI Ultra, the limit increases to three hours. Despite the limitations, even 10 minutes sounds significant. For comparison, Gemini allows uploading videos up to 5 minutes long. For paid users, this threshold increases to an hour.

In addition to audio support, Google has announced two other important updates to its Gemini-based products. First, Google Search in AI Mode has five new languages: Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese. This was made possible by integrating Gemini 2.5 into the search service. The company notes that this will allow more users to ask complex questions in their native language and get deeper results.

Secondly, AI notebook NotebookLMpowered by Gemini, has received new report styles. It allows you to create training materials, summaries, blogs, flashcards, tests, and other formats in more than 80 languages. NotebookLM analyzes the uploaded documents, files, and other user materials and generates the result in a given style. Now you can choose the structure, tone, and style of the reports you create. According to Google, the update will be available to all users this week.

It’s worth noting that NotebookLM was able to work with audio even before this feature was available in the main Gemini app. NotebookLM is positioned as a tool for researching and identifying patterns in files of various formats.

In recent months, Google has been actively expanding the ecosystem of AI-related features. In August, Gemini started automatically memorizing user details and preferences from previous dialogs. At the same time, free accounts got access to Workspace Vids, a video generation tool. In September, Google Photos switched to a new version of the Veo 3 video generator and allowed free users to create short 4-second videos from their photos.

Source: androidauthority, theverge