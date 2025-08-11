When mom didn't buy a computer: the user assembled an «AMD gaming PC» out of cardboard, and it works in some way

Unlike previous experiments, you will not be able to run Doom on this cardboard box, but on «AMD» gaming PCs there is Genshin Impact.

At first glance, the author of this news story thought it was a cardboard computer with a cardboard case. But no — it is almost entirely cardboard. Despite this, it still looks good and is capable of performing some functions.

Reddit user Zestyclose-Salad-290 shared a video of assembling a PC made entirely of cardboard. The system consists of a case and components in the style of the Genshin Impact game featuring the newly introduced character Ineffa. Video begins with a demonstration of a micro-ATX motherboard with four RAM slots, two PCIe x1 slots, and two PCIe x16 slots. It also has an NVMe SSD socket as well as what looks like an AMD AM4 processor socket.

Next up is unpacking the fictional AMD miHoYo 5800GT processor and installing it on the cardboard motherboard. The cardboard mounting frame is attached with four real screws. Following the processor, we installed this 8 TB PCIe 6.0 solid-state drive Two 64 GB DDR8 RAM modules with LED strips were also added. The processor has a cardboard radiator with a single fan connected to the motherboard. The cardboard video card has two eight-pin power connectors.

The video goes on to show the PC case that holds all of this. The author of the build installs a 128 TB hard disk and a 2400W power supply. After connecting the cable and pressing a button, the cardboard fan and its RGB backlight, as well as the LEDs on the cardboard RAM, turned on. A bonus was a real working vacuum cleaner in the front of the case, a small cardboard display on which the Genshin Impact screensavers are fashionably displayed.

Despite the fact that the PC is not real, it is a wonderful work of art. A search on YouTube reveals that this is not the first attempt to create at least a cardboard PC case, but it is probably the most attractive. Jovi Morales from Tom’s Hardware noticed that the author of the video forgot to apply thermal paste to the processor. However, it is almost certain that the chip will not overheat.