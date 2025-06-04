«Where have they been these three years?»: the author of «Squid Games» is planning a spinoff series between the events of seasons 1 and 2

«The Squid Game» debuts with its third and final season this month, however, given that how successful the series has become, there were doubts that Netflix would give it up so easily. And for good reason.

At the moment, the creator of «Squid Game» Hwang Dong-hyuk has a very specific idea for a spinoff, or rather an interquel — since its events should take place directly between seasons 1 and 2.

«If I make a spinoff, it will be a story that takes place between seasons 1 and 2, where there was a three-year break», — Dong Hyuk said IndieWire. «So I want to show you where they were and what they were doing all this time».

The second season, which was released on Netflix last December, takes place 3 years after Gi-hoon (Lee Jong-jae) won the deadly competition. All viewers know at this point is that the protagonist refused to go to the United States to visit his daughter and instead decided to track down the organizers.

The third season, which is supposed to offer new and even more violent games, received a full-fledged trailer on Saturday on Netflix Tudum, which showed us two particularly important scenes that hint at the denouement: The frontman (Lee Byung-hun) taking off his mask and Gi-hoon in a tuxedo — is he a finalist again?

«In the third season, I wanted to introduce games that could really show the lowest aspects of human nature, because the series itself reaches its climax,» Dong-hyuk said.

It is worth noting that the «Squid Game» universe for Netflix will not close with either the third season or a potential spinoff — director David Fincher is developing an English-language version of the series for streaming, although no details are available at this time.

The third season of «The Squid Game» starts on Netflix on June 27.