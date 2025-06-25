In 2025, the MCC opened 28,212 proceedings on violations of military registration. Given the widely discussed and unconfirmed 6 million «evaders online, this is not too many.

According to «Opendatabot», the wave of fines has increased significantly starting in April During the year, the average number of new proceedings initiated by the TCC was 4.7 thousand per month. However, only a fifth of the proceedings were completed. The Chernihiv District TCC became a record holder this year, with an outstanding achievement of opening 8 cases against a single person (5 in April and 3 in June).

The statistics confirm the obvious fact that almost all proceedings are against men — but there are 46 opened against women (0.16%). The majority of CCC proceedings were opened against men aged 25-45 (82%). There is a small percentage of cases against men over 60 (0.1%) and under 25 (0.9%).

The highest number of fines this year was issued in Kyiv, with 3,835 proceedings opened. This is followed by Dnipro (2,984), Sumy (2,464), Odesa (2,438), and Kharkiv (2,151) regions. Researchers counted more than 1,000 cases in 9 regions. The Podilskyi TCC in Kyiv alone registered 1,100 proceedings.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

It is worth reminding that fines of the TCC can be pay in «Reserve+» with a 50% discount. In some cases No excuse can save you from a fineand can also lead to not updating the application.