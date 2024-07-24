Will detect lasers and drones — Britain tests individual digital systems for soldiers

The British Army is about to test portable drone control and laser detection devices. The 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment, based in Leicestershire, will test the technology to assess its usefulness and to learn how to operate the devices.

«The purpose of the test is to integrate existing technology into portable equipment for soldiers to improve battlefield awareness and facilitate faster tactical decision-making,» the Defense Ministry said in a press release.

In particular, they will test warning systems when lasers are pointed at the military. The technology is able to detect the wavelength of the incoming laser. The military receives a warning that allows them to take action and avoid possible damage.

Another technology allows for wearable devices that directly control drones. The equipment also includes a drone thermal detection system, laser rangefinder, advanced digital day and night optics, and a mesh wireless network with soldiers’ helmets acting as repeaters. The digital system is standardized and offers personalized control that can be customized for each specific mission. The warning system recognizes friend or foe and contains an electronic beacon that helps identify the soldier. The system includes a hub, its «brain», and an integrated power supply. The military kit will also include ground sensors for motion detection.

The test, conducted by the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL), demonstrates that even minor changes in infantry tactics using these systems can significantly improve operational results. The Ministry of Defense explains that this will help British troops better understand their enemy, enabling them to make decisions and act quickly.

Dstl scientists are conducting research as part of the Future Integrated Dismounted Soldier Vision (FIDSV) to explore how a new generation of technology «digital soldier connectivity» can enhance capabilities and operational advantage.

Source: Interesting Engineering