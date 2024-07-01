«Will it withstand 120-mm mine fragments?». The National Guard is interested in the Tesla Cybertruck crash test

Elon Musk published a video of an impromptu test of the Tesla Cybertruck’s body for strength. During the test, the pickup truck was hit with heavy tools, attempted to be set on fire, heavy objects were thrown at it, sawed and even shot at. All these attempts, including the last one, left minimal damage to the steel surface of the Cybertruck.

It seems that the vehicle’s durability has caught the interest of representatives of the National Guard of Ukraine. The NGU’s official Twitter account asked below the video whether the Cybertruck could withstand the fragments of a 120-mm mortar shell.

Will it withstand 120-mm mortar shrapnel? 🤔 — National Guard of Ukraine (@ng_ukraine) July 1, 2024

All kidding aside, powerful pickups and SUVs are in desperate need on the front lines of the Russian-Ukrainian war. And even such an exotic and expensive vehicle could come in handy — it would be the most expensive piece of equipment on the front line. However, due to the electric motor and other smart systems, the car may not be practical in extreme conditions.

Recently Tesla Cybertruck barely scratched the bumper in a collision with Toyota Camry — with the hood of the sedan folded into a «accordion». The owner of an electric pickup truck was less fortunate, as he had control problems and crashed into a neighbor’s house — in this case, the Cybertruck sustained $30,000 in damage. Unfortunately, control problems sometimes occurred with the steel electric monster due to mechanical features such as accelerator designbut Tesla is trying to troubleshoot the issue. The quality of the body material is also questionable — according to reports, the surface of the body rust spots appear.