Will the next Xbox be on ARM? This is evidenced by the vacancy

A particular Xbox-branded product may be based on Qualcomm’s ARM platform. Such a device is mentioned in a job posting published by the processor manufacturer.

The description reads vacancies of the Director of Sales at Qualcomm, mentions that the position will support «sales activities for the next generation of Surface and Xbox products built on Snapdragon» solutions. Accordingly, it can be concluded that the company is aware of the appearance of one or more such devices.

Qualcomm Snapdragon chips are commonly used in portable devices like smartphones and tablets, as well as in Microsoft Surface and Copilot+ PCs from other manufacturers — the latter are not very good at modern Windows games. So it’s hardly the main game console of the next generation. In addition, changing the platform from x86 creates compatibility issues.

So it’s more likely to be a portable console like the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch 2. The main competitor, Sony, is actually turned her PlayStation Portal device into a console. Website Wccftech talks about rumors that a portable PlayStation 6 system is in development. So Microsoft remains almost the only competitor without its own portable console.

The head of Microsoft’s gaming division Phil Spencer has repeatedly hinted on a portable system in the past. The plans allegedly included not only an unannounced handheld device, but also a portable gaming system known as Project Kennan, probably based on Steam Deck. The portable console is rumored to be developed in collaboration with Asus.