Windows 10 will have a new feature that promotes the creation of a Microsoft account for file archiving

With the release of the May update of Windows 10, the operating system will have a new feature that will strongly recommend that users create a Microsoft account. This feature will be activated by default in the update, which will start rolling out on May 14.

In «Settings», a new notification will appear offering to sign in to a Microsoft account to back up your data. It is currently being demonstrated in test builds on systems where a local account is configured. This notification recommends opening a Microsoft account because it can back up files and photos to a more secure location (OneDrive).

Clicking the «Sign in now» button opens the Windows Backup program. And when you click the «Backup» button in the Windows Backup program, the user will be prompted to create a Microsoft account or sign in to an existing account. It seems that this new notification in the settings will be another way to promote the program, which requires you to create a Microsoft account and use OneDrive.

You can cancel the process and return to settings that no longer force you to create an account. However, the notifications return after a system reboot.

If necessary, you can turn off notifications by going to Notification settings «Settings» > «Privacy & security» > «General» and deselecting all the options on the screen.

It’s worth noting that the toggle and notifications are only visible in the Windows 10 Build 19045.4353, which is available to testers in the Release Preview Channel.

Source: windowslatest