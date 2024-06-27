Windows 11 update causes system to restart cyclically – Microsoft has suspended its rollout

Microsoft has received several reports of problems that began to appear after installing the June 11 non-security update to Windows 11 (KB5039302).

Consequently, after installing this update, some computers either fail to start or get stuck in a boot loop state where they can restart repeatedly without user intervention. This is a fairly serious issue that may require entering recovery mode to fix.

Microsoft claims that the problem is most likely to occur if the user is using virtual machines and other virtualization tools such as CloudPC, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), and DevBox on their computer. However, the company is still investigating the root cause of the problem.

While they are investigating the cause of the bug, Microsoft has decided to suspend the rollout of this particular update through Windows Update and Windows Update for Business. The company says that the problem is less likely to affect Windows 11 Home, as most users do not run virtualization in their home environment. Server versions of Windows are not affected by the issue.

Microsoft is working to resolve the issue and says it will provide an update in a «future release». It is likely that the company will offer an early update instead of waiting for the traditional «patch Tuesday» release.

Source: xda-developers